Geometry Week for Kids (GWK)

“Nothing in science has any value to society if it is not communicated, and scientists are beginning to learn their social obligations.” -Anne Roe American psychologist “We should not teach children the sciences; but give them a taste for them.” -J. J. Rousseau What is a shape-transition? What is mirror symmetry breaking? What is chirality? We will try to answer these intriguing questions which bridge chemistry, physics, mathematics as well arts, literature, music, biology. We will explain the misterious and complex concept of chirality to kids and young ...